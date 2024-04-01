Transfer expert responds to Manchester United links with Serie A defender

Transfer news journalist Matteo Moretto has responded to stories linking Manchester United with Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi.

The Colombia international has impressed in Serie A and one imagines there could be interest in him in the near future, but Moretto, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, has played down the links with Man Utd.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in defence, but it seems they have other targets in defence, such as Juventus’ Brazilian ace Gleison Bremer, with Lucumi seemingly not a priority for the moment, according to Moretto.

It will be interesting to see which defenders leave United this summer, with Raphael Varane not getting any younger, while Harry Maguire has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag.

Lucumi, 25, might be worth considering if other options fall through, but for now it seems he’s not someone United are working on.

Moretto has also played down links with Atletico Madrid and the South American centre-back, with no confirmation of anything concrete happening there at the moment.

It may also be that United will look closer to home for signings this summer, with four Premier League players linked with the club in a report from Football Transfers.

One of the names mentioned in their report is Jarrad Branthwaite, with the Everton defender catching the eye at Goodison Park and showing he could be ideal to move up to a bigger Premier League club.

United could also turn to Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo, according to the report, so that’s another potential signing from the Premier League club.