“Every away ground I go to” – Big-name Man City star wonders why fans always “boo” him

Man City star Jack Grealish has proven himself to be one of the nicest and most considerate footballers in recent years, yet rival fans always boo him and the Englishman is wondering why?

The 28-year-old moved to the Etihad Stadium from Aston Villa back in 2021 and that has brought more attention to the winger’s antics.

The City footballer has become known for being a bit of a party boy, having enjoyed himself a bit too much during Man City’s title parade last year and is fond of a trip to Ibiza.

However, Grealish has always remained professional and has been very generous with his time recently, whether with fans or the media. The England star has proven to be one of the most likeable and relatable characters in the Premier League, yet for some reason, lots of fans around the country boo him and the footballer is now wondering why?

Why do rival fans boo Man City’s Jack Grealish?

“I always wonder: why do the opposition fans boo me? My mum always asks about it as well,” Grealish has recently said via Fabrizio Romano.

“But I don’t actually know. At every away ground I go to, I get booed and I’m not entirely sure why. I just try to take it as a positive or compliment.”

It is hard to pinpoint why rival fans boo Grealish and it is fair to say that it is not justified. Luckily it does not seem to affect the 28-year-old and he can continue to travel the country and enjoy his football.

It has been a tough season for the Man City star as he has lost his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting 11 and has found it hard to win it back. The former Villa star has very tough competition on the left wing in Jeremey Doku, while Phil Foden can be used in the role also.