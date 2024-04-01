Manchester City are undergoing an injury crisis of their own with several big names out injured including Kyle Walker, John Stones and goalkeeper Ederson.

Their absence of these players along with the dip in form of Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne was felt in the lacklustre 0-0 draw against Arsenal at home.

The clash between the two heavyweights failed to live up to expectations, leaving neutrals underwhelmed despite its significance in the season’s narrative.

The stalemate saw Liverpool ascend to the top of the table with a two-point lead, followed closely by Arsenal, while Pep Guardiola’s side trails the Reds by three points.

Rodri is only 2 bookings away from a 2 game suspension

Adding to Manchester City’s concerns is the impending suspension threat looming over midfielder Rodri. The Spaniard is teetering on the edge, with just two yellow cards away from triggering a two-game ban under the Premier League’s new disciplinary rules.

Should Rodri pick up two more bookings in the next three games, he will be sidelined for a crucial period, dealing a significant blow to Manchester City’s midfield stability.

Rodri’s importance to the team cannot be overstated, given that City has not suffered a defeat in any game he has featured in this season.

His absence at this crucial stage would be keenly felt and could potentially tilt the balance in favour of rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Spaniard has time and again proven to be a clutch player for the club, popping up with goals in crucial games.

With just nine games left in the season, City will rely on their midfield maestro to navigate through the games without a booking to maintain their title aspirations.