Leeds United are reportedly ready to try re-signing Manchester City flop Kalvin Phillips this summer if they win promotion back to the Premier League.

The England international has struggled for playing time at Man City, whilst also failing to make much of an impression since moving on loan to West Ham United this January.

Still, Phillips was a star player for Leeds for many years before his big move to City, and it seems they’re keen to have him back for a second spell.

According to the Sun, if Leeds secure promotion from the Championship this season, they’ll make an effort to re-sign Phillips in the summer as they prepare for life back in the top flight.

Phillips would surely do well to return to Elland Road so he can get more playing time, and it will be interesting to see if any other clubs also show an interest.

Phillips transfer: What next for Man City flop?

While Phillips played a small part in City winning an historic treble last season, he won’t have much else from his Etihad Stadium career to look back on with any real fondness as he’s barely set foot on the pitch.

The 28-year-old surely hasn’t lost his ability overnight, though, so Leeds could do well to take a gamble on him and see if they can revive his career.

It hasn’t worked out for Phillips at West Ham, but perhaps he’ll feel more comfortable back at his first club, so this certainly seems like one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

Leeds currently look favourites to go up this season, so it’s important for them to add proven and experienced Premier League players like this to Daniel Farke’s squad and give them the best possible chance of staying up, unlike when they were unfortunately relegated last season.