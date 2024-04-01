Ruben Amorim addressess rumours linking him to the Liverpool job

Ruben Amorim, the manager of Sporting Lisbon, has responded to reports linking him to the Liverpool job in the summer.

After Xabi Alonso declared he was sticking with Bayer Leverkusen, the 39-year-old emerged as the front-runner to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer.

Speaking after the team’s 2-1 victory over Estrela Amadora on Friday, Amorim said that he was concentrating on his work at the club he has coached since 2020.

Amorim has broken his silence of Liverpool rumours

Regarding a possible move to Liverpool, Amorim responded, as reported by the Express:

‘Right now, I’m focused on Sporting. I’m very proud to be Sporting’s coach. We’re focused on winning titles.

‘You’ll see in the end. I have a contract and I’m very happy here. That’s the most important thing, more than contracts, I’m very happy here.

‘The focus is on beating Benfica in the Portuguese Cup.’

Before Sporting agreed to pay a compensation package of almost €10m in March 2020, Amorim had only managed Braga for 13 games.

Amorim’s contract at the Jose Alvalade Stadium runs until 2026.

Sporting won the Primera Liga title for the first time since 2002 under Amorim’s leadership, with the Green and Whites going undefeated in 34 games.

Amorim’s release clause with the Portuguese team is reportedly only €15 million (£12.8 million), far less than initially thought.

The price would decrease to €10 million, or £8.5 million, if Liverpool or any other team waited until the summer of 2025. This would provide them some wiggle room in any possible move.

Liverpool faced major blow in pursuit of Alonso

Alonso’s decision to stay in the Bundesliga has completely shifted Liverpool’s focus and changed their plans to appoint Klopp’s successor.

Along with Amorim, the Reds are keeping their eyes on Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian has attracted interest from clubs all over Europe who are looking for a new manager and he has indicated that he could be leaving the Premier League club if his ambitions do not align with them.