Manchester United came close to securing a win at the Gtech Community Stadium against Brentford in their recent Premier League fixture, but the Bees managed to equalise in the dying seconds of the game.

The home side dominated Manchester United all game, creating chances after chances and attempting a ridiculous 31 attempts. Unfortunately for them, they could not make most of the chances and almost paid the price in the final few minutes of the game.

Mason Mount scored in the 96th minute against the run of play, seemingly securing all three points for the Red Devils.

But, Brenford responded back immediately, with Kristoffer Ajer slotting in Ivan Toney’s pass in the 98th minute denied them the victory.

Pressure mounts on ten Hag: Sir Jim Ratcliffe left unimpressed after Brentford draw

United’s below-par showing didn’t please the new club owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. According to a report from The Telegraph, Ratcliffe, who recently took over a minority stake in the club, was left unimpressed with their weekend performance.

The report claims that he was not happy with their defeat to Fulham in February and thoroughly unimpressed with what he saw against Brentford.

While the report does not state whether he will be sacked at the end of the season or not, it does claim that Rafcliffie believes the sort of football United is playing now is “unsustainable in the long-term”.

The Red Devils are currently in 6th place with 48 points, trailing 4th-placed Aston Villa by 11 points, making their qualification for the Champions League next season highly unlikely.

With Manchester United only contending for the FA Cup as their sole chance for silverware, ten Hag’s future at the club appears uncertain, as Ratcliffe wouldn’t want the club to continue in the same manner long-term.