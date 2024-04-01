Tottenham Hotspur signed Swedish prodigy Lucas Bergvall has been making waves with his performances at Djurgaden this season.

Spurs signed him in January on deadline day and the 18-year-old was allowed to remain at his current club on loan until the end of the season.

Bergvall has been in top form recently, scoring once again in Djurgarden’s 4-1 victory over Goteborg earlier today.

Just before half-time, the away side won a corner. Bergvall, positioned in the box, demonstrated his alertness by outsmarting his marker and heading the ball past the goalkeeper at the near post.

The goal highlights another facet of the midfielder’s game, showing his potential as a valuable aerial asset for Spurs next season. He now has 3 goals and 4 assists in 6 games this season.

Watch the goal below: