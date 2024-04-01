Video: Lucas Bergvall continues fine form with another goal for Djurgaden

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur signed Swedish prodigy Lucas Bergvall has been making waves with his performances at Djurgaden this season.

Spurs signed him in January on deadline day and the 18-year-old was allowed to remain at his current club on loan until the end of the season.

Bergvall has been in top form recently, scoring once again in Djurgarden’s 4-1 victory over Goteborg earlier today.

Just before half-time, the away side won a corner. Bergvall, positioned in the box, demonstrated his alertness by outsmarting his marker and heading the ball past the goalkeeper at the near post.

The goal highlights another facet of the midfielder’s game, showing his potential as a valuable aerial asset for Spurs next season. He now has 3 goals and 4 assists in 6 games this season.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
Former Man City man set to join Man United next season after quitting current club
TalkSPORT pundit throws Gary O’Neil in the hat for Liverpool job and gives valid reasons
Liverpool join race for €120m talent who has been watched by Man United scouts many times
More Stories Lucas Bergvall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.