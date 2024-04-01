Tottenham Hotspur’s Croatian teenage defender, Luka Vuskovic, is making waves with his loan club Radomiak Radom, further solidifying his status as a promising talent for the future.

Spurs finalised a deal with the Croatian teenage defender back in September, who is set to join the club in 2025 under a contract extending until 2030.

The agreement with HNK Hajduk Split was reportedly valued at approximately £12 million. The agreement, reportedly valued at around £12 million, has already shown signs of promise as Vuskovic’s loan spell with Radomiak Radom has seen him excel on the pitch.

Since joining the Polish club on loan in January, Vuskovic has made a significant impact, featuring in seven appearances so far.

Vuskovic assists his goalkeeper

In addition to his defensive duties, Vuskovic has also made notable contributions in attack. He has scored two goals and provided one assist during his loan stint, with one particularly memorable assist coming in bizarre fashion.

During a match against Puszcza earlier today, Vuskovic played a simple pass back to his goalkeeper, who then launched a long kick from the edge of the box.

The ball sailed over the opponent’s goalkeeper and into the back of the net, resulting in an unexpected goal.

Watch the assist below: