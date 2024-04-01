Tottenham Hotspur fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the club appears to be emerging from its injury woes, with no fresh concerns reported ahead of their upcoming league fixture against West Ham on Tuesday night.

Manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed in his pre-game press conference as reported by Football London that all regular players in the squad are in top shape, signalling a positive turn of events for Spurs.

However, the club continues to be without three long-term sidelined players: Manor Solomon, Fraser Forster, and Ryan Sessegnon.

While they haven’t been regular starters for the club, their availability could still provide a boost for the club.

Solomon, Sessegnon and Forster are still out with injuries

Solomon, who has been out since October last year due to a meniscus injury to his right knee, is showing signs of progress. However, it is unlikely that he will play for Spurs again this season with recent reports suggesting that the club will prepare him to be ready for next season instead.

Meanwhile, the backup goalkeeper Forster has been out of action since mid-February due to a foot fracture, and his return may not be expected until next month.

Sessegnon’s situation is particularly challenging, as he has been plagued by persistent hamstring injuries.

After an initial 11-month absence since February last year, the young talent made a return in February but suffered another setback, this time on the opposite hamstring, lasting only 37 minutes on the pitch before succumbing to injury once again.

He, too, is not expected to play for the club for the rest of the season.

Tottenham enter the final stage of the season and will need all the players fit to help them in finishing top four.

They are currently 3 points behind Aston Villa who occupy the 4th spot but they have a game in hand. Which means they can not afford any slip-ups.