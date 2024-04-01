Man Utd eyeing four Premier League stars as Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to sanction major transfer spending spree

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing as many as four big-name players from Premier League clubs in this summer’s transfer window as they prepare to spend big under new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Red Devils look in need of major surgery this summer after a disappointing season, with Erik ten Hag currently looking unlikely to be able to guide the club into the top four again as he did in his first year in charge.

According to Football Transfers, Man Utd could target some big names who are proven in the Premier League, with Luton Town’s Ross Barkley one name on their list, along with Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

These could be two low-cost options for United, though the report also cites the club’s interest in more expensive potential signings in the form of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

United transfer overhaul needed, but what about the manager?

As well as selling some of this squad and bringing in replacements, there will also surely be question marks over the manager’s future, though Fabrizio Romano recently informed us that nothing has been decided just yet, and Ten Hag’s initial talks with INEOS have been positive.

Responding to the speculation in his CaughtOffside column, Romano said: “It’s something normal when you have new (co) owners to discuss the manager position internally. Conversations between INEOS and Ten Hag have always been good and positive in the recent months; but results in the final two months will be important to make a decision on Ten Hag.

“Also, Man United want to finalise their board structure before making any final decision on the manager.”

Ten Hag will no doubt have his own ideas about who MUFC should sign this summer, but it may be that it’ll end up being someone else working with whoever comes in.