Young footballer Ross Aikenhead tragically passes away

Young promising talent Ross Aikenhead tragically passed away at the young age of 20.

Aikenhead, a gifted footballer, was a member of Winsford United FC and was known for his exceptional skills on the field and his warm personality off it.

According to The Sun, details surrounding his untimely death have not been disclosed, leaving former teammates and the football community devastated by the sudden loss.

His commitment to the sport and his team earned him respect and admiration from both colleagues and opponents alike.

In a show of solidarity and tribute, Wythenshawe FC held a minute’s applause before their clash with Wythenshawe Town on Monday.

The heartfelt condolences from Winsford Town FC reflect the profound impact Aikenhead had on those around him, with the club expressing deep sympathy to his family and friends.

They wrote on Facebook: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Winsford United and the family and friends of Ross Aikenhead who sadly passed away over the weekend.

“Such sad news. Rest in peace Ross.”