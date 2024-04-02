Arsenal’s intentions clear after they scouted 21-goal striker at the weekend

Despite being the top scorers in the Premier League this season, it’s no secret that Arsenal are looking at signing a top-class striker to complement their current squad.

Mikel Arteta will know that some games this season could’ve been won more easily if they’d had a natural marksman in situ.

All of the top clubs tend to rely on that one striker to bang in the goals, with other attackers expected to weigh in with their fare share.

Arsenal chasing Evanilson

Regardless of whether the Gunners land the title this season on what would be the 20th anniversary of the last time the English top-flight silverware landed in the red and white half of North London, Arsenal still need to plan for the immediate future.

If they were triumphant this season of course, that would be a huge selling point to any players that are of interest to them, one of whom is Porto’s Evanilson.

According to HITC, the Gunners representatives and those from Newcastle scouted the player again this past weekend.

The Brazilian has a remarkable 21 goal this season already, but wasn’t on target against Estoril in a surprising 1-0 loss.

Whilst it’s ostensibly true that the Portuguese league isn’t at quite the same level as the Premier League, Arsenal only need to look at the performances of Sporting when they’ve played the Gunners to get an idea of the standard of players that are playing in Portugal at present.

At this stage it isn’t clear what sort of price tag might be placed on Evanilson’s head, though at 24 years of age he’s yet to reach his peak and that will certainly play a part in negotiations.

If Arsenal are able to land the player quickly and for a fair price, it will help shape the rest of their transfer window as they look to improve in all aspects.