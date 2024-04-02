Exclusive: Arsenal need to allow 21-year-old ace to move on this summer but only for big money

As Arsenal continue to improve, so players who were once deemed to be future stars or even those who were previously established will be considered surplus to requirements.

It’s just how it is at top teams, and whilst the churn of players isn’t perhaps as dramatic or as often as it can be for teams lower down the table, if Arsenal, for example, want to go on and win the Premier League or define another era at the club, then only the very best exponents will do.

To that end, 21-year-old Mika Biereth might well need to consider that his future is away from the Emirates Stadium.

Mika Biereth’s future is away from Arsenal

Since being signed he’s hardly set the world alight, and loans away from the club would be an acknowledgment of that.

It serves no real purpose to keep him as a member of the playing staff if he’s not going to make a dent in Mikel Arteta’s first-team, and Arsenal expert, Charles Watts, has a hunch he could move this summer.

“Mika Biereth is a player Arsenal like, that’s why they brought him in from Fulham back in 2021. Since then he has continued to do what he has always done in his short career, score goals. He had a tough loan spell with RKC Waalwijk last season, but has done superbly at Motherwell and then Sturm Graz this season,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“In the summer he will have a year left on his contract this summer and my hunch, and it’s only a hunch at this stage, is that he will be sold. He’s said himself recently that he doesn’t see himself as someone who is just happy to sit on a bench and get some game time here and there and that’s exactly what would happen if he stuck around at Arsenal.

“He’s just not going to get the minutes he needs to continue developing at Arsenal and I would be surprised if he had any interest in signing a new deal.

“So it just makes sense for Arsenal and for Biereth if he moves on this summer. It would make Arsenal a bit of money and they would protect themselves further by adding some nice clauses into any deal that would ensure they would profit, should Biereth go on to move for big money in the future.”

Given that the Gunners can ensure that clauses are inserted to a deal, it would ensure that they wouldn’t be left out of pocket should Biereth make it big elsewhere.

With years before he reaches his expected peak there’s every reason to think that he could blossom into the player that Arsenal thought they were buying, and it’s just unfortunate that the North Londoners don’t appear to have the time to wait.

The club do need a striker that scores goals regularly, but unfortunately for Biereth – despite his own record in front of goal (six goals in eight games for Sturm Graz per WhoScored) – they need someone at the highest level now, not in 12 months time or more.