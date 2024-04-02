Exclusive: Arsenal will only move for Jorell Hato or Ousmane Diomande on one condition

News that Arsenal could be interested in moves for either Jorell Hato or Ousmane Diomande should fill the rest of the Premier League with dread.

The Gunners already have what’s arguably the best centre-back pairing in the English top-flight in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, so to be adding either the 18-year-old Ajax ace or the 20-year-old Sporting man into the mix would really give Mikel Arteta some strength in depth in his back line.

So far this season, the North Londoners have been rock solid at the back and free-scoring up front.

Indeed, their 24 conceded and 70 scored are the best in the league. Not bad when one considers how often both Liverpool and Man City are lauded for their defensive or attacking excellence.

Both Hato and Diomande have long been touted as brilliant young players and if Arsenal were to secure either, it would be a real coup.

Moves for Jorell Hato and Ousmane Diomande depend on Kiwior

Much is likely to depend on Financial Fair Play of course, and to that end, Edu will have to tread carefully over the next few months.

Arsenal have generally been known as a diligent and responsible outfit, and they’ll not break the bank nor put themselves at risk for any player.

For Hato and Diomande, there’s also another factor to consider.

According to Arsenal expert Charles Watts, speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing, Jakub Kiwior could hold the key as to whether the club decide to enter the market for either player.

“I think there is always a need to continue to improve your squad. Arsenal’s priorities this summer are certainly towards the top end of the pitch, but if an opportunity presents itself at the back then maybe they could look to try and strengthen,” he said.

“Jorrel Hato is a reported target and he fits the bill in terms of the players Arsenal like to recruit. I think a lot would depend on Jakub Kiwior’s future though when it comes to Hato or any other defender, such as Ousmane Diomande.”

As Watts notes, it wasn’t that long ago that the Polish international was out of favour and seemingly unable to get a foothold into the starting XI.

However, it just goes to show what a bit of confidence and a run of games can do.

“A few months ago it was looking likely that Kiwior could potentially move on, with several Italian clubs believed to be monitoring his situation at Arsenal. But now he is getting more and more game time and looking more and more settled,” Watts added.

“He’s been impressive operating as a makeshift left-back and has shown why Arsenal were keen to bring him in from Italy. If he stays and continues to get game time, I’m not convinced Arsenal will look to spend big on a defender this summer. I think they will spend their money elsewhere.”