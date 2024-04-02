Arsenal keen to beat Barcelona to the signing of 29-year-old Man City star

Arsenal may try to disrupt Barcelona’s plans by pursuing 29-year-old Manchester City player Joao Cancelo.

Sport via Sport Witness reports that Arsenal may join the competition for Cancelo, which would interfere with Barcelona’s intentions to sign the Portugal international.

Despite the complexity surrounding the Portuguese international, Man City are eager to part ways and carry out a permanent transfer.

Arsenal want to add depth to their defense

Although the north London giants have plenty of resources at full back right now, they are still being linked to a potential transfer for Cancelo.

He has performed admirably for the Catalans and would like to remain at the Camp Nou.

Cancelo is among the finest offensive full-backs in the game, and he would have stayed at Man City if he and manager Pep Guardiola hadn’t fallen out.

The Portugal international was a target for the Gunners last summer, but the Cityzens were unwilling to engage in negotiations with a direct opponent for the title.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus strengthened the Gunners’ squad in 2022, and Man City had no intention of doing the same with a move for Cancelo.

The former Inter Milan player was able to transfer to Barcelona as a result, and since then, he has made 33 appearances and contributed four goals and four assists.

Man City might refuse to do business with Arsenal

It seems improbable that City will back down from their refusal to do business with Arsenal.

Another concern is that Cancelo, who turns 30 in May and could not be at his best for very long, is not someone the Gunners management is likely to be willing to invest €45–50 million for.

Cancelo’s plan is to leave Man City permanently for Barcelona at the end of the season. The Catalans will not give City the rumoured €40 million.

They will definitely look into the possibility of signing him to a second loan deal with a €25 million buyout option.