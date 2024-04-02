Exclusive: Arsenal’s perfect plan at Man City deserves endless praise so criticism of Arteta is ridiculous

Although many who watched the Man City v Arsenal game at the weekend might have come away thinking it wasn’t the spectacle that they expected, the Gunners will likely be delighted.

It was the first time in eight years that they’d managed to gain even a point at the Etihad Stadium, and the first time in three years that Pep Guardiola’s side had failed to score at home.

On another day, the North Londoners would have got that stroke of luck which would’ve seen one of their second half chances go in, for a famous win.

Arsenal had a perfect plan for Man City

However, it was not to be on Sunday, though the single point could be vital come the end of the campaign.

It was a defensive performance par excellence, so Charles Watts, speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing, is right to be a little miffed with the criticism that has come Arsenal’s way.

“I thought Arsenal were superb at the Etihad, so it did make me laugh when I saw them coming in for some criticism for the way they played,” he said.

“[…] What was everyone expecting? Arsenal to just go there, be as wide open as they have been in most of the drubbings they have been handed by City since 2016 and just roll over once again? It certainly feels like that is what most people were hoping for.

“So the fact they went there with a plan, played to it perfectly, and limited City to basically nothing, seems to have upset a few people, especially fans of rival clubs. I mean, how dare they do such a thing.

“How dare Mikel Arteta come up with a plan to stop the best team in the world playing to their strengths and inflicting what would have been a costly defeat to Arsenal and their title hopes.”

There have been plenty of times in the past that Arsenal have been swept away by Guardiola’s swashbuckling side, and all the criticism would appear to do is make those who are spouting it look a little silly to be polite.

“This was a proper performance from a team who now look ready to win something,” Watts continued.

“[…] The days of Arsenal being a pushover are long gone. They are a different animal now, they are a team that can mix it with the very best. They’ve taken four points from City this season and beaten them in the Community Shield. They’ve also taken four points off Liverpool.”

The fact is that Arsenal are still right in the title race this season and whether or not they go on to lift the trophy in a few weeks time, the fact is that they are still improving under the Spaniard.

There’s very much a feeling that it’s a case of when, not if the club will start to define an era.

Arteta consistently has his young side dancing to his tune and it’s surely only a matter of time before he can underscore his tenure as a manager by winning the trophies that his way of playing football deserve.