Aston Villa given real chance of signing £100m Premier League ace

Premier League club Aston Villa have been gifted the opportunity to make a big name signing in the summer transfer window.

The club owners want to reward manager Unai Emery for the impressive work he has done at Villa Park.

The high-flying Villa are sitting comfortably in the top four of the Premier League and qualification to the Champions League would be one of their biggest achievements in recent history.

According to Football Transfers, Pep Guardiola is unhappy with Jack Grealish’s development at the Etihad Stadium.

Aston Villa can take advantage and move for Grealish

The England international could be shown the exit door in the summer after Guardiola looked unhappy with the midfielder and was seen giving him instructions at the end of their match against Arsenal.

The report suggests that Guardiola’s behaviour towards Grealish shows that the Spaniard is wiling to let him leave the club.

This could open the door to a move back to Aston Villa, where Grealish was a fan favourite and proved his worth.

According to former player Alan Hutton, Aston Villa would “absolutely” want to re-sign Jack Grealish during the summer transfer window.

“Absolutely if the money was right,” Hutton told Villa News.

“You need to remember Manchester City paid £100million for him so they’re going to want a large chunk of that back. Would he come back? Of course, it’s his boyhood club. The big question mark is, is it the same when you do come back?”

Grealish rejoining Aston Villa at this stage is unexpected

Aston Villa supporters would love the opportunity to have Grealish back at the club. However, a deal for the 28-year-old seems highly unlikely.

The England international would see this move as a step back in his career. The opportunity to play for a manager like Guardiola and to fight for the biggest trophies every season is something he can not get at Villa.

He would be determined to prove himself at the Etihad Stadium and earn his place back in the starting XI after a season affected by injuries.