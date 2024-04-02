Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly being considered by Bayern Munich as a top candidate to replace Thomas Tuchel this summer.

After a dismal campaign, Tuchel will leave the German giants at the end of the season, and they are searching for a new manager.

In addition to looking likely to miss out on the German championship after winning it for 11 straight years, Bayern are currently trailing Bayer Leverkusen by 13 points in the Bundesliga.

They also lost the DFB-Pokal and now have a crucial match against Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinal.

According to The Times, Max Eberl, the new sporting director at Bayern, is a huge admirer and has already been in touch with De Zerbi to see if he’s interested.

Bayern Munich face competition from Liverpool

Bayern knows that Liverpool are also considering De Zerbi, therefore they have backup candidates in former manager Julian Naglesmann and former Manchester United temporary coach Ralf Rangnick.

The German giants had Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as their top target, however, the former Spain midfielder declared on Friday that he would like to continue in his position for the next season.

Since arriving in England in September 2022, De Zerbi has made an impression. He led Brighton to sixth place in the last campaign and, for the first time in the team’s history, into Europe.

Praise had already been bestowed upon him for his management of Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Bayern Munich highly admire the Italian manager

De Zerbi, who is said to have a buyout clause in his contract, has remained quiet regarding his future after being linked to a number of opportunities recently.

The Italian manager’s Brighton contract expires in June 2026, although he has a release clause that may be activated this summer for almost £12.8 million.

Bayern, Liverpool and Manchester United could all be involved in the race to appoint the impressive Brighton manager.

With the German giants and Premier League leaders both looking for a new manager and possibly the Red Devils as well, we could witness an exciting battle to appoint De Zerbi.