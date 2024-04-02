Due to their severe violations of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), Chelsea may receive two separate penalties.

Following the discovery of financial irregularities in the club finances from Roman Abramovich’s tenure at Stamford Bridge, Todd Boehly and Clearlake launched an inquiry into the Blues.

Chelsea and Manchester City are believed to have violated the regulations more severely than Forest or Everton, who have already been docked six points (down from 10) and are expected to incur more penalties.

Chelsea face double punishment for financial breach

It’s been said that Chelsea’s management anticipate the club would face a transfer embargo due to their transgressions, which helps to explain their absurd spending during their first two seasons in charge.

According to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider, Chelsea may face two penalties for the transgressions committed under Abramovich and the present management.

O’Rourke said: “There’s a possibility they could end up with both a points deduction and a transfer embargo.

“Depending on the severity of these breaches – with some experts saying they are much worse than Forest or Everton’s – they could really see their knuckles rapped by the Premier League.

“As a fan, I would see an embargo as a weaker punishment. If you gave clubs the choice, they’d probably say the same.

“Particularly in the case of Chelsea – they’ve wasted a lot of money in the last two years and it would likely save them a lot more money.

“It does look like Chelsea are in serious trouble.”

Chelsea are struggling on and off the pitch

The Blues’ misery has been increased after their failure to qualify for the Champions League for the second season in a row.

They are set to finish in the midtable for yet another season after their dismal performance.

The London club is under intense pressure to fulfill the Profit and Sustainability Rules set out by the Premier League. They stipulate that by their next accounting deadline of June 30, the club needs to be profitable.

Mauricio Pochettino and the club were unable to press further with any player transfers in January due to financial constraints.

When they submit the financial reports for their season, they will probably be in violation of the Premier League’s PSR.