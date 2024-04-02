Exclusive: Chelsea set for another big transfer window but it’s all quiet for one England ace

Ever since Chelsea were taken over by Todd Boehly, the transfer window has been a source of much amusement for the fans of rival clubs.

Though the Blues have smashed the British transfer record on more than one occasion under the American’s tenure, it can’t be said that the first-team have improved in any way, shape or form.

At present, they sit in 11th place in the Premier League table, and they’re a mammoth 19 points outside of the Champions League places, which had to have been Mauricio Pochettino’s aim when he was appointed as the new first-team manager last summer.

A mixture of injuries to key players as well as haphazard transfer window dealing by the owners has left the club, frankly, in a state of total disarray.

There remains an outside chance of FA Cup glory this season, but only the most fervent of Blues fans would give their team a chance against Man City in the semi-finals.

However things end up between now and the end of the season, there’s some certainty to this summer being another tumultuous period for the club.

It’s clear that there needs to be changes in certain areas though any tinkering ideally should be done by the manager and his backroom staff.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Financial Fair Play issues mean that Boehly is going to have to dig the club out of a hole again, and that means plenty of movement before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

All quiet for Chelsea ace Reece James at present

One England international could be staying put at Stamford Bridge, however.

“I don’t have anything on Reece James really either, the situation is really quiet,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

“I’m sure Chelsea will try to make a profit with some players, as it’s something needed because of FFP, but Reece has always been considered an important part of the project so all quiet on this one, full focus on recovery and total commitment on the player side.

“I expect Chelsea to be busy again in the transfer market, that’s for sure. It won’t be similar to January.”

Given how poor Chelsea have been for long periods of the 2023/24 campaign too, it wouldn’t really be a surprise if Pochettino’s services were dispensed with.

The cycle needs to stop at some stage if the West London outfit do genuinely want to progress, rather than being at the whims and behest of an owner who appears more suited to the corporate world rather than football.