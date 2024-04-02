Chelsea vs Man United in the Premier League on Thursday marks the 195th meeting between the two.

Chelsea vs Man United kick-off time and TV channel:

UK viewers will be able to tune into TNT Sports from 7:30 p.m. for all the coverage of Chelsea vs Man United with kick-off scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

The network’s coverage on both TNT Sports and TNT Sports Ultimate will include all the pre-match build-up, the match, and post-match analysis and interviews.

For fans wanting to stream the event, Chelsea vs Man United will also be available on the Discovery+ app with coverage starting at the same time.

You can find all you need to know about this week’s mouth-watering matchup below.

Team news: Chelsea

Chelsea could be without Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell. Both full-backs are doubts after Gusto went off with a hamstring injury against Burnley last weekend and Chilwell returned from England duty carrying a knock.

Other absentees include Reece James (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (other), Christopher Nkunku (thigh), Levi Colwill (lower leg), Lesley Ugochukwu (thigh), Robert Sanchez (rehab) and Trevoh Chalobah (rehab).

Possible XI: Dorde Petrovic; Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson.

Team news: Man United

Centre-back duo Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof were both substituted with issues during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Brentford. Harry Maguire did return from injury off the bench though so expect the English to feature again on Thursday.

Other absentees include Luke Shaw (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Anthony Martial (groin), Altay Bayindir (other) and Jonny Evans (other).

Amad is suspended following his red card in the FA Cup against Liverpool last month but Mason Mount is in line to feature against his former club following his late goalscoring heroics against Brentford.

Possible XI: Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan–Bissaka, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund.

H2H: Red Devils unbeaten in last seven

Chelsea vs Man United is one of England’s most-played fixtures. The pair’s rivalry dates back to Christmas Day 1905.

This fixture has been played 194 times with Chelsea winning 55, drawing 56 and losing 83.

The home team have not beaten United since a 3-1 FA Cup win back in July 2020.

Five of the pair’s last seven encounters have ended in a draw. Still, the last two matchups have gone in United’s favour with the Red Devils recording a 4-1 and 2-1 victory with the latter coming in the reverse fixture in this season’s Premier League.

Failure to beat their long-time rivals later this week will see Chelsea remain inside the bottom half of the table. For United, Thursday night’s game is effectively a must-win if they’re to stand any chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.