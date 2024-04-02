Looking for Chelsea vs Man United tickets? — Look no further.

One of England’s oldest fixtures is scheduled later this week with Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea preparing to welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils will travel to London on April 4th for what is always an eagerly anticipated matchup.

After winning just 11 league games all season, Chelsea, who sit 11th, will be desperate to put in a good performance against one of their biggest rivals.

United, equally as disappointing, know that this week’s game is a must-win if they’re to keep any hope of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

Chelsea vs Man United tickets: How to buy

As every football fan will know, securing tickets for any Premier League game is also tough. Stadiums across the country sell out almost every single week, and this week’s fixture between Chelsea vs Man United will be no different.

Although being one of your club’s season ticket holders is always the surest way to bag a matchday ticket, a great alternative should you need it is Live Football Tickets.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets on Live Football Tickets start from just £139.00.

Buyers can choose from a wide range of options, including the number of tickets, the seat’s location and whether or not they want to sit among the home, or away, supporters.

Hospitality tickets cost considerably more and their increased price should be factored in when deciding on a matchday budget.

How to get to Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge is London’s most central football stadium. It is easily accessible by tube (Fulham Broadway), taxi and bus.

Fans are advised against driving on matchdays due to limited parking.

Fulham Road (between Harwood Road and Hortensia Road) closes approximately 90 minutes before kick-off. Traffic is diverted along King’s Road. No access to the stadium’s site is allowed during this time.