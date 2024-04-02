Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores two freekicks for Al Nassr before completing his 65th career hat-trick

Al Nassr destroyed Abha 8-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday, and Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show with his hattrick which included two freekicks.

The 39-year-old was in ruthless form in front of goal for Al Nassr and his three goals nudged his tally up to 29 in 24 Saudi Pro League appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 11th minute through a trademark freekick, and he repeated that trick ten minutes later when he scored another freekick.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores two freekicks in one game for Al Nassr

??| GOAL; CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES FOR AL NASSR!! Abha 0-1 Al Nassr pic.twitter.com/P23ebcn5Du — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 2, 2024

These two freekicks mean Ronaldo has now scored 63 freekicks throughout his illustrious career. His long-time rival Lionel Messi has 65 free-kick goals to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick for Al Nassr

The Portuguese superstar would have to wait until the 42nd minute to secure his hat-trick with a sumptuous chip over the goalkeeper.

??| GOAL: CRISTIANO RONALDO WITH A HAT-TRICK!!! Abha 0-4 Al Nassr pic.twitter.com/1gF3RmrDwO — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 2, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 65 career hat-tricks. For context, Messi has 57 hat-tricks.