When Newcastle United took the lead through Alexander Isak, Everton were probably fearing the worst early in the first half.

In the 15th minute, Isak skillfully maneuvered past several Everton players before confidently slotting the ball past Jordan Pickford to score his 15th goal of the Premier League season.

Sean Dyche’s men stood resolute however and eventually rallied to a point when Dominic Calvert-Lewin dispatched a penalty kick in the 88th minute. This goal saw the Blues striker break a 22-match goal drought.

Everton set unwanted club record against Newcastle United

Everton’s winless streak since mid-December continued in the North East on Tuesday night, but at this delicate stage in the season I’m sure they’ll be happy to share the spoils.

The Blues have now endured their longest winless streak in Premier League history, failing to secure a victory in their 13th consecutive league game. The last time they experienced such a drought was in 1957, long before the formation of the Premier League in 1992.

The Toffees are now four points above the drop zone with this result but there are still plenty of jitters amongst the Goodison Park faithful.

Even though Sean Dyche’s men are still battling to survive, Premier League survival could well be out of their hands if they are indeed reprimanded with another points deduction over the next few weeks.