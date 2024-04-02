Exclusive: “Loves the club” – Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal still dream of Zubimendi signing this summer

Though Arsenal will keep their foot on the pedal for the final few games of the 2023/24 Premier League season, and have full focus on trying to win a first English top-flight title in 20 years, attention will soon turn to summer signings.

Mikel Arteta and his squad have shown that they have the mettle to be considered as title contenders this season, but the current three-horse race means that there’s no guarantee they will get the monkey off their back on the 20th anniversary of the epic Invincibles title procession.

Whether or not the North Londoners do come up trumps Arteta will want to continue to improve all areas of the squad, and to that end, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi remains someone of interest.

Arsenal still want Zubimendi

The midfielder does have a release clause in place with the Basque side, however, Fabrizio Romano, speaking with CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing, notes that he is content to stay put at present.

“Martin Zubimendi is still super happy at Real Sociedad. He loves the club, the city, the fans. No issues,” he said.

“Of course, if any club will trigger his release clause it will be up to the player to decide on the next move, but he’s surely on the list at Arsenal and Bayern (I never said Bayern were unlikely, just that he was a top target in case Alonso joined and it now will depend on the new coach).

“So, let’s wait and see on the movements in the summer, but Zubimendi is not pushing to leave, however, in case of proposals, he will consider his future.”

It’s been previously thought that Barcelona were a potential destination for Zubimendi, though they too will likely have found the same answer that Arsenal have now, with the Gunners being in a much better position financially to be able to get a deal over the line.

One has to admire Zubimendi’s loyalty to his club too.

In a ‘get rich quick’ age, the 25-year-old has steadfastly refused to be tempted to move elsewhere to this point and, if he can ride out another summer in San Sebastian, whose to say that he doesn’t become a one-club man for La Real – unheard of these days.

Much is likely to depend on his current club’s point of view. They too haven’t appeared to court the attentions of Europe’s finest clubs, though a cash injection of €50m plus into club coffers would surely help them strengthen the squad elsewhere.