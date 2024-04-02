Watch: “They act like a team that’s won silverware” – Chelsea legend mocks Tottenham on live TV

Former Chelsea and West Ham United player Joe Cole made a massive dig at Tottenham Hotspur after they failed to beat the Hammers at the London Stadium on Tuesday night.

West Ham and Spurs engaged in an exhilarating showdown at the London Stadium with Brennan Johnson securing an early lead for the North Londoners by converting Timo Werner’s low cross.

The home side swiftly pegged Spurs back with Kurt Zouma’s header, leveling the score just ten minutes later.

After the game, Cole, acting as a pundit for TNT Sport alongside Glenn Hoddle, made a sly dig at Tottenham Hotspur.

TNT Sports pundit Joe Cole takes a dig at Tottenham

“I don’t know what it is. Over the years, when I played, in your era, and now, I think it’s the fanbase,” Cole joked live on TNT Sports.

“I think West Ham may have also felt like also-rans when Tottenham, even though they haven’t won much silverware. [Spurs] act and behave like [a successful] team…sorry about this Glenn, by the way.”

"Spurs act and behave like a team that win silverware" Joe Cole and @GlennHoddle banter about the Spurs-West Ham rivalry, throwing in a few jabs along the way ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/W5f6Qq2ciE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 2, 2024

Joe Cole made 281 appearances for Tottenham's fierce rivals Chelsea. Given his affiliation with Spurs' rivals it is no surprise Cole took his opportunity to joke about Tottenham's downfall.

Despite this, the TNT Sports pundit did eventually go on to admit that he believes Ange Postecoglou’s men will knock Aston Villa out of the Champions League spots and squeeze into fourth place.

With only two points separating Tottenham from fourth-placed Aston Villa, who face a tough match against Manchester City next, both teams are in contention for a higher position.