Joey Barton gets in on the Emma Hayes controversy in typical style

As usual, Joey Barton is back at it again.

The former Premier League star and the recently sacked manager is making his feelings known about everything related to women’s football these days on his social media account.

Barton has been involved in a number of controversies in the last few months, mostly relating to his opinions on women’s football and footballers.

The former Manchester City midfielder has also been sent legal notices for his outspoken behaviour that has sometimes landed him in trouble.

Joey Barton weighs into latest controversy

Barton has now commented on Emma Hayes and Jonas Eidevall’s furious post-match altercation after Arsenal’s 1-0 Women’s League Cup final victory against Chelsea.

Hayes stunned many when she seemed to shove the Arsenal Women’s manager, and footage of the event rapidly went viral on social media.

Chelsea women’s manager Emma Hayes was involved in an altercation with Arsenal women’s manager.

The Chelsea manager was unhappy with her opposing number, Eidevall, after the game and shoved the Arsenal manager as they tried to shake hands.

Following the game, Hayes criticised Eidevall for his ‘male aggression and fronting up to players’.

Barton, a former Newcastle player, is known for being contentious online, and he responded as expected.

Joey Barton’s tweet got backlash from the fans

His tweet, like most of his tweets, got a huge response from the fans.

One user wrote: “Is that comment necessary? We get you don’t like Female in Sport time to move on mate.”

Another one wrote: “Day 105 of Joey becoming unemployable.”

A third one wrote: “Ooooo here he is Mr Controversial looking for some attention 😂😂”

Barton later posted clarification about his initial tweet.

