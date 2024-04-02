After Liverpool defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1, Jurgen Klopp shared what he said to Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Easter Sunday at Anfield saw the Reds trail 1-0 to a goal from Danny Welbeck in the first two minutes, but goals from Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz gave them the victory.

Liverpool had regained top position in the Premier League standings with the win, which was Klopp’s first over De Zerbi at the fifth attempt after the Brighton manager’s hiring in October 2022.

De Zerbi could replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

The German manager is set to step down from his post at Anfield and De Zerbi is one of the favourites to replace the Liverpool manager.

Klopp mentioned how much he respects De Zerbi for the work he has done.

“I told De Zerbi to keep turning the football world upside down,” Klopp revealed to BBC Radio 5 Live when asked what he had said to the Italian.

“I will watch it from some distance. I respect so much what he’s doing.

“It is incredible what he has done, Brighton have lost Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, they have lots of injuries, but he puts a team like that together. An incredible job.”

Brighton are in the top half of the Premier League table even after losing two of their most important players last summer.

The Seagulls qualified for the Europa League due to their impressive Premier League campaign last season but unfortunately they were knocked out by Roma.

Why De Zerbi could be Jurgen Klopp’s ideal replacement

Brighton’s Italian manager deserves credit for turning around the fortunes of the club after taking over from Graham Potter.

In a limited budget and resources, De Zerbi has managed to make the Premier League club competitive while also developing a style of football that is admired by fans and rivals.

The impressive Italian manager has not only been linked to the Liverpool job but also to the Manchester United and Bayern Munich jobs.