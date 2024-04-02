Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has parted ways with his long-time agent Claudio Vigorelli.

It seems Gnonto has opted to part company with Vigorelli, with the Italian agent recently expressing regret over the forward’s departure from his roster of players.

Vigorelli clarified that there were differing perspectives between the two parties and conveyed his best wishes to Gnonto, acknowledging the player’s achievements while under his representation.

Speaking to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Vigorelli stated that: “We regret Gnonto’s departure. There were different points of view. But regardless, we wish him the best. The path we have taken him on fills us with pride.”

Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto without an agent ahead of summer speculation

The future representation of Gnonto remains uncertain, but the Italian is determined to secure Premier League football with Leeds next season. The 20-year-old has scored seven goals and added two assists in 30 appearances in the Championship this season.

Despite strong interest from Everton last summer, if Leeds fail to secure promotion, they will likely face renewed offers for him, and unfortunately for the Whites, teams will try to low ball the Yorkshire club in order to land the Italian sensation.