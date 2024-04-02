Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is currently on loan in La Liga this season with Real Betis, and he could move there permanently in the summer.

According to a report from Diario de Sevilla last Thursday, Real Betis are uncertain about committing to purchasing Leeds United’s Marc Roca in the summer. Roca, who has been on loan with Betis since last summer, has played a pivotal role under Manuel Pellegrini this season.

The 27-year-old has appeared 24 times in La Liga during his loan spell with Betis, adding two goal and two assists to his name.

Since Signing for the Yorkshire outfit for £10.9 million in the summer of 2022, the Spanish midfielder has made 33 appearances for the Whites. And it’s possible he may not add to that tally upon the expiration of his loan deal.

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca wants to remain at Real Betis

Estadio Deportivo now offers an interesting perspective stating that Real Betis are keen on retaining the services of the Leeds-owned player for the foreseeable future.

Daniel Farke’s side currently sit second in the table, just a point ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand.

If Leeds fail to secure promotion back to the Premier League, Betis can potentially extend the 27-year-old’s loan spell. This scenario would make it ‘easier’ for Real Betis to keep hold of Roca. However, if Leeds are promoted, negotiations will be necessary between the two clubs.

Roca is eager to remain at Betis, and the feeling is mutual from the Spanish club’s perspective. The possibility of a transfer in the upcoming window hinges on Leeds’ final standing in the Championship.

Consequently, Real Betis are closely monitoring the developments in the Championship to plan their next move regarding Roca.