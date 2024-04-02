While Liverpool are contending for the Premier League title, they’re also contending with other top teams to try and recruit their next manager ready for the summer.

Since Jurgen Klopp’s unexpected announcement to leave Liverpool at the end of January, various managers have been linked to the soon-to-be vacant position at Anfield.

Initially, Xabi Alonso emerged as the frontrunner and favourite, but the former Reds midfielder quashed speculation by affirming his commitment to Bayer Leverkusen in the future.

Another candidate to be Klopp’s predecessor is Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi. However, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, it’s highly improbable that Brighton boss De Zerbi will take over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Following Xabi Alonso’s declaration of staying at Bayer Leverkusen, Paulo Fonseca swiftly became the frontrunner. Nonetheless, as per Plettenberg, Liverpool are contending with Barcelona and Chelsea for the appointment of the current Lille coach.

Liverpool will need to activate Ruben Amorim’s release clause

Meanwhile, another option for the Reds to consider is Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese manager has been a standout in Europe since taking over the reins at the Lisbon based club in March 2020.

If the Reds are to secure the signature of Amorim they would need to activate the release clause in his current contract. Portuguese football journalist Pedro Sepulveda has disclosed that there are two release clauses in Amorim’s contract.

He tweeted: “Rúben Amorim has two release clauses: €30 million (£25m) for Portuguese clubs and €20 million (£17m) for clubs outside Portugal.”