One candidate has emerged as a clear bookies favourite to become Jurgen Klopp’s predecessor at Liverpool.

Ever since Jurgen Klopp’s shock announcement earlier this year, several high-profile managers have been associated with the role, such as Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen, Roberto De Zerbi from Brighton, and Thomas Tuchel from Bayern Munich.

Xabi Alonso was initially considered the top contender, despite interest from Bayern, until he confirmed his commitment to the Bundesliga champions-elect for the upcoming season.

And now interest has surged towards Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, who reportedly has ‘many admirers’ within Anfield.

Ruben Amorim emerges as favourite to become new Liverpool manager

Despite his relatively short tenure in management since 2018, Amorim has clinched five trophies at Sporting since joining in 2020, establishing himself as one of the most tactically adept managers globally.

At 39 years old, he emerges as the prominent candidate for the Liverpool managerial position, with other contenders now appearing to be sidelined in the race.

As per the odds via Oddschecker, here are the top candidates to replace Klopp this summer as the new Liverpool boss:

Ruben Amorim (Sporting Lisbon) – 4/6

Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton) – 11/2

Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) – 15/2

Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen) – 14/1

Pep Lijnders (Liverpool, assistant) – 16/1

Thomas Tuchel (Bayern Munich) – 20/1

If Liverpool are to land the talented Portuguese manager they will need to spend £17 million to activate his release clause in his current Sporting CP contract, per Portuguese football journalist Pedro Sepulveda. That could be money well spent for the young successful trendsetting coach.