Exclusive: Liverpool working on final shortlist for manager role, two names highly admired

Liverpool are heading into their last few matches with Jurgen Klopp as their manager and the Reds are currently working on their final shortlist to replace the German coach as Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi emerge as leading contenders.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso was considered the favourite to replace Klopp at Anfield up until last week but the Spaniard has confirmed that he will remain with the Bundesliga outfit for another season.

That has left Liverpool to search elsewhere and writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Ben Jacobs has stated that Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi are leading candidates as the Reds work on their final shortlist for the job at Anfield.

The Merseyside club plans to have a new manager finalised before the season ends but at present, it is uncertain who it will be.

Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi are top candidates for the Liverpool job

“Ruben Amorim is a leading contender after Xabi Alonso confirmed he is staying at Bayer Leverkusen. And like Amorim, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi also scored quite highly when Liverpool used data to create a longlist of options. They are now working out who makes the final shortlist,” Jacobs has said about Liverpool’s search for a manager.

“De Zerbi hasn’t been approached to date and is not necessarily favourite at this point. That’s not really how Liverpool work either. They will be thorough and keep an open mind rather than being reliant on any one candidate before they have completed their process. This is the sign of a well-run club, as is how discreet they are at handling these type of situations.”