Man City put England international up for sale for just £30million

Manchester City plan to offload a high-profile player this summer, with a source speculating that the deal will fetch up to £30 million.

The Premier League champions have spent their money well in most of their transfer dealings.

However, when it comes to signing Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United, they messed up big time.

Although when they signed Phillips, he was one of the hottest properties in the market but the England international failed to settle at the Etihad Stadium and got limited playing time.

Man City signed Phillips with huge expectation

In 2022, Man City signed Leeds United’s holding midfielder for £45 million (plus add-ons).

With his reputation at an all-time high, Phillips was expected to rise to the next level by working with Guardiola and playing with elite players at Man City.

Mail Plus now claims that Man City plan to list Phillips for sale when his West Ham loan expires.

Journalist Sami Mokbel provided more insight into Phillips’ tenure at West Ham and the pitiful amount that City are prepared to take for him.

According to the source, West Ham executives knew Phillips would need some time to acclimate after his dormant period at the Etihad Stadium.

The midfielder is described as having “on point” training, but many around him can’t help but notice that he lacks match sharpness.

Man City are ready to accept a cut-price offer

Phillips will be transfer-listed when he returns to City because West Ham won’t re-sign him.

The treble winners are willing to accept an offer of £30 million for the player.

The rumours about moving to Leeds are starting to circulate. Many think the deal will work if the Elland Road team are able to get promotion back into the Premier League.

From being a guaranteed starter with England to not being selected for the squad, his career has faced a major blow.