Exclusive: Man United waiting patiently to land £20m target says transfer expert

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been appointing top professionals to key roles at Old Trafford ever since taking over part of Man United and the Ineos CEO is waiting patiently for Dan Ashworth to become his sporting director.

The British businessman took over the sporting side at United at the start of the year and has brought Jean-Claude Blanc and Sir Dave Brailsford onto the Premier League club’s board.

In addition to this, Omar Berrada has been lured away from Man City and is set to become Man United’s new CEO and it was reported yesterday that the Machester Cub look set to appoint Jason Wilcox as their new technical director – with the pair having already worked together at the Etihad Stadium.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Wilcox to work alongside the Manchester club’s potential new sporting director Dan Ashworth, but the Red Devils are no closer to reaching an agreement with Newcastle to allow the Englishman to move to Old Trafford ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Ben Jacobs provides an update on Man United and Dan Ashworth

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the Man United/Dan Ashworth situation.

“As for Ashworth, Manchester United are no closer to reaching an agreement but it’s still seen as a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’ a deal is reached,” the transfer expert said.

“Things probably won’t be resolved until Newcastle line up Ashworth’s replacement. It could be sorted this month, but Manchester United don’t want to pay £20m to get Ashworth starting this summer.

“Sources have always been clear they are prepared to wait. The priority, however, is to have him begin at worst in time for the January 2025 window and ideally on 1 September. It will be easier to negotiate with Newcastle once they have a replacement in mind since they won’t want a situation where they are paying that person plus Ashworth for a prolonged period of time.”