Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City’s 25-year-old midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United want to buy English midfielder Dewsbury-Hall in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder is currently fighting to gain promotion back to the Premier League with his Leicester team.

The Championship club will expect about £25 million to part ways with him.

The former Premier League champions sought more money for their prized asset in January, but they were recently charged with violating the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, which altered everything.

Leicester City’s midfielder has 11 goals and 13 assists in the Championship this season.

Man United are looking to add midfielder to their squad with a number of their players possibly leaving the club in the summer.

Man United are looking to make big changes to their squad

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and out of favour star Christian Eriksen are both expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Along with Dewsbury-Hall, the Red Devils are targeting Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes.

Journalist Ben Jacobs believes Manchester United’s interest in Dewsbury-Hall and Gomes is aided by the pair’s Premier League experience.

However, he added that the priority position that the Red Devils want to strengthen is still the striker department. Jacobs said:

“We should be clear that the priority position at Manchester United as of now, and things can change, but right now is a striker. The midfield and the defence will determine who goes and how much funding comes in. Joao Gomes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are two possibilities in that midfield position. The advantage of both is that they’ve got Premier League experience.

“Gomes is playing well for Wolves, and Dewsbury-Hall is in excellent form for Leicester after scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in the Championship. He’s left-footed and can play defensive midfield, central midfield or attacking midfield. Manchester United are in the early stages of drawing up a shortlist.”

Man United can benefit from signing the Leicester midfielder

The Leicester City player will bring goals, creativity, and energy to the Manchester United midfield.

Moving to Old Trafford will be a significant step forward in his career and a fantastic chance for him. It will be intriguing to see whether the player is interested in the transfer.

The rumoured £25 million price tag seems like a bargain deal for a player who has scored goals and provided assists regularly this season.