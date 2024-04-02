Exclusive: Mourinho and Tuchel not being considered to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea

The pressure continues to ramp up on Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino following the Blues’ draw with Burnley on Saturday and it is believed that Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel are not in the running to replace the Argentine coach at Stamford Bridge.

The West London club have been experiencing another poor season as Pochettino has failed to turn Chelsea’s young squad into some sort of team.

That hit a new low on Saturday as relegation-threatened Burnley managed to come away from Stamford Bridge with a point despite being down to 10 men.

Chelsea fans have not been happy with their Pochettino but the Blues coach will not be judged until the end of the season says Ben Jacobs in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The transfer expert has also stated that Chelsea are looking at their options but former managers Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel are not in the running for the job at present.

“We hear a lot of names linked with replacing Pochettino, particularly Roberto De Zerbi, Ruben Amorim and Hansi Flick; whilst some fans are dreaming of a Jose Mourinho or Thomas Tuchel return, although it’s not thought either are being considered despite the obvious short-term PR win,” Jacobs said.

“No candidate is actually being seriously pursued to date, and Chelsea sources insist in particular that De Zerbi is not on the radar as it stands.

“Chelsea are merely succession planning, much like Manchester United. This is normal when a change might be necessary and is something the club likely started on day one of Pochettino arriving given his contract is short.

“Succession planning should not be confused with formally interviewing others or starting to replace Pochettino. You can both look at options to avoid managerial limbo and still want to make it work with your manager, and that’s kind of where Chelsea are at.”