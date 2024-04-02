Video: Isak walks past multiple Everton defenders and gives Newcastle the lead

Newcastle United have taken the lead against relegation-threatened Everton as Alexander Isak puts the Magpies ahead.

Everton have not won since mid December, and if they are to come away from the North East with a win tonight they will need to do it from behind after Alexander Isak’s 15th minute strike.

After his excellent contribution at the weekend, Harvey Barnes had a part to play in the opening goal for Eddie Howe’s men. He played a brilliant lofted ball into the channel for Isak to chase. But from there the Swedish international still had an awful lot to do.

Isak jinked his way past multiple Everton players before slotting home past Pickford for his 15th Premier League goal of the season.