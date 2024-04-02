According to Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist, Newcastle United could make a surprise sale in the summer transfer window.

A common debate amongst the Newcastle supporters and even pundits this season has been a potential departure of injury-riddled Callum Wilson.

The Englishman has struggled to stay healthy throughout this campaign, and with fellow striker Alexander Isak being bang in form, it could make sense to cash in on Wilson this summer.

Isak, with 21 appearances in Newcastle’s 29 league games this season, has netted an impressive 14 goals. With Callum Wilson sidelined with a long-term injury, Newcastle desperately relies on their Swedish star.

Wilson had been subject of transfer rumours before the January transfer window.

Another player that the Magpies could perhaps sell this summer is England international Nick Pope.

During Stelling’s and McCoist’s discussion on talkSPORT on Tuesday morning, the duo suggested that Nick Pope might be offloaded to facilitate the acquisition of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Newcastle to sell Nick Pope if they sign Aaron Ramsdale this summer

Despite Pope’s stellar performance since joining the club for £10m, such a decision would undoubtedly be significant. Both Stelling and McCoist appeared resolute in their belief that Pope wouldn’t settle for a backup role if Ramsdale were to join.

McCoist stated on TalkSPORT: “It would certainly make ideal sense for Ramsdale [to join Newcastle].”

Stelling replied: “It makes ideal sense for Newcastle but I’ll tell you what, it means that Nick Pope leaves the club because he doesn’t stay as a number two.”

McCoist: “Yes.”

Stelling: “They’ll keep Dubravka as the number two and sell Nick Pope and I think they’ll be no shortage of takers either because he’s a fine goalkeeper.”

Pope is certainly a very good shot-stopper, but one concern is his age. Pope is coming up to 32 years of age, while Ramsdale still has plenty of years left being almost seven years younger.