Plymouth sack manager Ian Foster after five home defeats in a row

Championship club Plymouth have sacked manager Ian Foster after another dismal result.

After barely three months in the position, Foster has been shown the exit door.

Following Steven Schumacher’s move to Stoke, the former England Under-20 coach was only appointed manager of the Championship team in early January.

Plymouth’s performance have declined after a strong start, as seen by their eight losses in the last 11 games, five of which have come at home.

Due to their poor form, Argyle are only one point above the bottom three. Foster was fired following Argyle’s 1-0 loss to Bristol City at home on Easter Monday.

With six games left in the season, they are only one point above the bottom.

Since February 24, the Pilgrims have gone five games without a win or goal at home. During this streak, they have not won a league game.

Foster’s team was booed off the pitch at the end of the game after Plymouth lost 1-0 to Bristol City.

Kevin Nancekivell, the first-team coach, and Neil Dewsnip, the director of football, will be in control of the team for the rest of the season.

Chairman Simon Hallett confirmed in a statement:

“Ian was hired through a thorough and extensive recruitment process and his coaching credentials really stood out when making the appointment.

“But we have to balance long-term stability against short-term decisions, and we have given Ian as long as possible to see if results could improve.

“Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case, and we feel now is the right time to make a change to give us the best chance of securing survival.

According to The Telegraph, former manager Neil Warnock is being considered for an unexpected comeback to the team that he commanded from 1995 to 1997.

After winning League One the previous season, Argyle were promoted to the second division for the first time since 2010.