Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s squad overhaul will see Man United cash in on 22-year-old ace

Although we’re already a few months into the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at Man United, it will be this summer when we’ll truly be able to understand the influence the club’s new part-owner will be wielding over the first-team.

Given full responsibility for football affairs, it’s clear that something drastic needs to happen if the Red Devils are to be restored to the domestic and European football elite.

It isn’t clear at this stage whether Erik ten Hag will be retained as manager or not, but that’s unlikely to affect the plans that the club have moving forward.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will embark on a clear out this summer

Whilst a revolution across one summer won’t necessarily fix things and could have a detrimental effect – as Chelsea have seen under Todd Boehly – it’s abundantly clear that United’s first-team squad do need freshening up.

There are a number of areas to address too, but as the old saying goes, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day.’

An understanding of where Sir Jim wants the club to be and how quickly he expects them to get there will undoubtedly shape the club’s transfer strategy over the next few transfer windows, with this summer’s expected to be one of the busiest.

One player almost certain to be moved in according to Mirror Sport is 22-year-old flop, Facundo Pellistri.

The player arrived from Penarol in a blaze of publicity but has come nowhere close to living up to the hype.

Currently on loan at La Liga outfit, Granada, there is little chance of the player being able to shape a future for himself at Old Trafford.

It would be best all round if United were happy to cut their losses and allow the player to move to a club of his choosing, Granada being the most obvious option at present if they’re able to agree a fee with the Premier League outfit.