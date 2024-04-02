A Sky Sports pundit has called David Moyes a ‘dinosaur’ and predicts Spurs will thrash West Ham in the Premier League tonight.

David Moyes is once again under pressure as West Ham prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur.

The Hammers are coming on the back of an embarrassing defeat against Newcastle United.

They lost 4-3 with Kalvin Phillips displaying a disastrous performance against the Magpies.

Moyes made a change that could have been the reason behind their defeat against Newcastle. The Scottish manager took off Michail Antonio and brought on Phillips, which changed the complete trajectory of the match.

That immediately led in the London club relinquishing the lead and losing in the last 15 minutes.

West Ham have been tipped to lose against Spurs

Now, a Sky Sports pundit has labeled Moyes a ‘dinosaur’ and predicts Spurs will crush West Ham.

Lewis Jones, a football journalist with Sky Sports, analyses and predicts the scores of all the Premier League matches.

Jones is pleased with West Ham’s offensive capabilities. However, he has offered a blistering critique of Moyes, predicting a 4-2 victory for Tottenham at the London Stadium.

“I can’t be trusting West Ham,” Jones says.

“They looked home and hosed on Saturday, where we had tipped them for the win, but thanks to David Moyes and his dinosaur football tactics, they sank deeper and deeper before sinking without a trace.

“Tottenham can take a game away from a team very quickly by scoring multiple goals in a short period and West Ham do have a habit of collapsing -like they did at Fulham, like they did at Arsenal. That may happen here if Spurs sense blood.”

Moyes divides opinion at West Ham

Despite the manager’s successes at the club, many supporters hold opposing views on the former Everton and Manchester United manager.

While some supporters think Moyes deserves a new long-term contract, others want a more innovative, broader style and attitude.

Those seeking change refer to Moyes’ actions at Newcastle as evidence that it is required.

The Hammers would be hoping to bounce back from their embarrassing defeat against Newcastle in the London derby tonight.