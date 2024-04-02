Exclusive: Top Arsenal target could cost Gunners €100m as Ivan Toney drops down list

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta head into the summer transfer window with a striker as their top priority and one of their main targets, Viktor Gyökeres, could set them back €100m.

The Gunners have lacked a proper number nine this season but have been fine without as Kai Havertz has filled in for the most part during the campaign.

Nevertheless, Arteta would prefer to go into the 2024/25 season with a clinical striker and one of their top targets is Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, who has a €100m release clause in his current contract that the Portuguese club want matched or bettered says Ben Jacobs.

The transfer journalist also states that Arsenal have several other names on their list such as Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, while Brentford’s Ivan Toney is no longer a top candidate for the North London club’ due to his age and price.

Sporting CP want at least €100m for Arsenal target Viktor Gyökeres

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Arsenal’s search for a striker.

“Sporting expect Gyökeres’s €100m release clause to be triggered, or bettered for a more preferable deal structure. That’s quite challenging for Arsenal, even with the money of Champions League football next season. That said, Eddie Nketiah could bring in some money despite being valued as a squad player. Wolves and Crystal Palace retain an interest,” the transfer expert has said.

“Arsenal have been long-linked with Brentford’s Ivan Toney, but I don’t think he’s now necessarily top of their list of targets, partly due to age and cost. It’s the same with Chelsea as well and has been for quite some time, and that might be good news for Manchester United.

“It will be interesting to see if Toney is sold this summer or waits for free agency in 2025. That might be more tempting for one or two Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.”