Watch: Calvert-Lewin breaks goal drought with crucial penalty to draw Everton level with Newcastle

Everton may have claimed themselves a decisive point late on against Newcastle United in their bid to survive relegation.

The Toffees have not won since December 16th which has left them flirting dangerously with relegation to the Championship for the first time in the club’s history. But Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin may have just clinched a vital point from the penalty spot in the 88th minute.

Calvert-Lewin had gone 22 games without a goal, but that didn’t stop him from stepping up confidently to take a crucial penalty kick against Newcastle.

In truth it was quite lucky given the Everton striker’s attempt was saved by the Magpies keeper only for him to be beaten by the power.