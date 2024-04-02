Watch: Tottenham take the lead against West Ham inside five minutes

Tottenham Hotspur have taken the lead against West Ham United inside five minutes at the London Stadium.

Spurs started the quickest and they made sure to make the early pressure count as Brennan Johnson fired Ange Postecoglou’s men to a very early lead.

It was a fast developing attacking move as within a few passes the visitors went from having possession at the back to releasing Timo Werner down the left. The on-loan forward drove at his opposite number and drilled a low cross into the six-yard box for Welsh international Brennan Johnson to tap home into virtually an open net.