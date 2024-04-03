Alexander Isak reaffirms his commitment to Newcastle

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has reaffirmed his commitment to the club following the 1-1 draw with Everton.

Isak made the move to St James Park for a club record £63m from Spanish side Real Sociedad 18 months ago.

The 24-year-old has scored 19 goals this campaign in all competitions and is set to become the first Newcastle striker since Alan Shearer to score 20 goals in a single season.

There has been talk of interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham with Newcastle rumoured to have set a £100m valuation.

Isak reaffirms his commitment to Newcastle

With his stock rising Isak has been linked with a move away from Newcastle but speaking to I News in aftermath of the draw with Everton he was asked if he agreed with manager Eddie Howe that he would be here beyond the summer.

The striker said: “Yeah, of course I want to be here in the future.

“I came here for the project, I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish this season in a good way for me and the team. I love playing here.”

Despite Newcastle’s well documented issues with Profit and Sustainability rules Howe insisted that his star striker wouldn’t be for sale this summer.

Isak was also asked if qualifying for Europe would have any bearing on his future to which he replied: “I don’t want to entertain these type of questions and rumours.

“It’s not my position. I love playing, we have important games, there’s no focus there [on my future], I just want to do good for the team.”

Howe himself has spoken of the need to keep hold of his best players and added:

“To be the team we want to be we need to keep our best players. Isak is a scorer of great goals. His goal was high level. He is electric, fit and confident at the moment.