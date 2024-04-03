Exclusive: Chelsea star could be loaned out for 2024/25 season after signing new deal

Alfie Gilchrist has penned a new deal at Chelsea keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2026 but the defender could be loaned out ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 20-year-old has been at Chelsea his whole career having come through the London club’s youth setup and the current campaign has seen him make a breakthrough into the senior team.

Mauricio Pochettino has played Gilchrist in 12 matches this season and the youngster has clearly impressed as Chelsea have given him a new deal.

The defender has put pen to paper on a contract that keeps him at Stamford Bridge until 2026 with an option of a further year, but could he be loaned out next season?

Chelsea could loan Alfie Gilchrist out next season

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has said that it is possible Gilchrist could be sent to another club to gain experience next season after signing his new deal.

“Next season it is possible that the defender will go out on loan, internal talks are still taking place over this but for sure Chelsea believe that he’s an important talent to develop for the future,” the transfer journalist stated.

“That’s why the West London club wanted to make sure his contract situation was 100% sorted with a good salary and why they decided to proceed with offering Gilchrist a new deal. The player is super happy about this latest contract as he loves Chelsea and will try to make steps forward within the club over the coming years.”