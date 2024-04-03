Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano shares thoughts on Ange Postecoglou, busy summer ahead for Tottenham

This season has been a progressive one for Tottenham under the leadership of new manager Ange Postecoglou and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared his thoughts on the Spurs coach.

The Australian moved to North London from Celtic last summer and has turned Tottenham into one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Premier League despite not being Daniel Levy’s first choice for the job.

Spurs’ goal this season would have been to qualify for the Champions League and Postecoglou’s men are on course to achieve that, and should they secure it, the Australian coach will look to make further steps next season.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has stated that a busy summer is expected for Tottenham and the transfer journalist has also shared his thoughts on Postecoglou.

Everyone loves Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham

“I really think Postecoglou has done an excellent job since moving to Tottenham from Celtic last summer,” Romano said about the Spurs manager’s first season in North London.

“The move was not an easy one for him as it is a big Premier League club, he lost the club’s best player in Harry Kane at the start of the season, he had to work with a young squad and there is a lot of pressure being manager of Spurs, so I think he has done very well.

“The players are super happy with Ange and the relationship the former Celtic coach has with the Tottenham board is also excellent. They made some very good signings last summer and I think Vicario has been one of their best, along with James Maddison and others.

“I think the upcoming summer transfer window will be a busy one for Tottenham as they will look to add in multiple positions, not just one.”