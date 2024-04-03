Video: Arsenal’s Ben White channels his inner Ronaldinho with an epic drag back

Ben White isn’t necessarily known for his intricate skill, but he certainly showed the Emirates Stadium what he’s made of against Luton with a stunning drag back.

With the clock ticking towards half-time and Arsenal a goal to the good, the hosts mounted another attack.

The ball came to White who, surrounded by two Luton players, decided to outfox them both by channelling his inner Ronaldinho.

No wonder the locals in the stands were purring.

Ok, Ben White! ? pic.twitter.com/52eDM5DMRZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 3, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports