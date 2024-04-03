Arsenal have made contact with Bayern Munich regarding the availability of Joshua Kimmich.

The German international will be a free agent in the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich can secure a contract agreement with him. If they fail to convince him to sign an extension, they could be under pressure to sell the player this summer.

Bayern Munich will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer next summer. It would make sense for them to sell him for a nominal price this summer instead.

A report from Football Transfers claims that Arsenal are trying to find out whether he will be available in the summer and they have already made contact with the German club. In addition to that, Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz has spoken to Kimmich in an attempt to gauge his interest towards a move to the Premier League during the recent international break.

Joshua Kimmich would transform Arsenal

Kimmich should prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal. He can slot into the defensive midfield role as well as a right back. His ability to operate in multiple roles and perform at a high level could make him an asset for the London club.

Arsenal need more quality in their side if they want to win major trophies and the 29 year-old could make a big difference. Apart from his quality as a footballer, Kimmich will bring winning experience and leadership qualities into the dressing room. He could be open to the Premier League challenge at this stage of his career. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.